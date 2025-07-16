Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

