Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.06.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

