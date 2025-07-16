Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,260 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

