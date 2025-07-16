Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,823 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Procore Technologies worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,704,000 after buying an additional 2,555,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,614,000 after buying an additional 1,164,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,775. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,723 shares of company stock valued at $43,802,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

