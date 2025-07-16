Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Incyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $1,371,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

