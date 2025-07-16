Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,127 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in HealthStream by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

