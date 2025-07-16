Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of IDT worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $5,257,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IDT by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDT by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. IDT Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

IDT Announces Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

