Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ITT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ITT Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.