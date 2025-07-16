Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $526.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.85. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.