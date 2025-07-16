Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

