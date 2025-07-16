Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,297,000 after acquiring an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.