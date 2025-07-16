Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 13,037 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

