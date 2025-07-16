Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 36,181 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Price Performance
RELX stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on RELX
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.