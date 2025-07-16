Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 36,181 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

