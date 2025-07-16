Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,964 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.