Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,063 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.