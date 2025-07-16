Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,480 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

