Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.5% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

