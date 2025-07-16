Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

