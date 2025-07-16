Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of HNI worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in HNI by 3,984.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in HNI by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in HNI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HNI Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HNI. Longbow Research began coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.