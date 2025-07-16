Cerity Partners LLC Sells 16,694 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

