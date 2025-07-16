Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.