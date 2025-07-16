Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CCI opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

