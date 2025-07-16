Cerity Partners LLC Sells 26,991 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:PR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

