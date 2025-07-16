Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 797.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000.

BAPR opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

