Cerity Partners LLC Sells 74,507 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,507 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

