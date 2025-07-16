Cerity Partners LLC Sells 758 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of APA worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 122.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 33,041 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

