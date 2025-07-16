Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,868 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT?

