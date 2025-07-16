Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Champion Homes Stock Down 3.5%

SKY opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.16. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Champion Homes Profile



Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

