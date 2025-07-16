Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 157,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

