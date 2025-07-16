Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 192,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after buying an additional 161,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.16. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.