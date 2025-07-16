Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Holdings Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $58,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 341,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after buying an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.