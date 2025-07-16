Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 13,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 120,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

