CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $79,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234,477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 20,945.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 210,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.67 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.14.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

