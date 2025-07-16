Comparing Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) & Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) and Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lindsay and Indoor Harvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 1 0 0 2.00 Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lindsay presently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Lindsay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindsay is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lindsay has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lindsay and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 11.21% 15.09% 9.54% Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Lindsay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Lindsay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindsay and Indoor Harvest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $607.07 million 2.43 $66.26 million $6.96 19.51 Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Lindsay has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Summary

Lindsay beats Indoor Harvest on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Road Zipper System comprised of T-shaped concrete and steel barriers, barrier transfer machine, and variable length barriers which are used for highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and repairs to tunnels and bridges. Additionally, it offers redirective and non-redirective crash cushions to enhance highway safety at locations such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards; specialty barriers; preformed tape and road safety accessory products, as well as rail products, such as signals and lights, structures, foundations, junction boxes, and signs. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

