Contrasting Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Banzai International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $620,000.00 N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A Banzai International $4.53 million 2.04 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banzai International.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baosheng Media Group and Banzai International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banzai International has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,300.00%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Banzai International -350.15% N/A -95.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banzai International beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

