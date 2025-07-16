Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 8.0% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.45 and a 200-day moving average of $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $795.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

