CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,755,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after buying an additional 1,267,263 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,847,000 after buying an additional 1,079,815 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,133,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

