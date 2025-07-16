Country Club Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,263 shares of company stock worth $104,638,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

