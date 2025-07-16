Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,045,797.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $571,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $592,650.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $589,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $564,300.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $575,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $575,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00.

UiPath Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $195,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in UiPath by 43.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

