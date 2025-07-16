Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $13,769,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

