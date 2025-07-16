Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

