DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE DKS opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

