Dirk J. Locascio Sells 7,500 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

US Foods Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.