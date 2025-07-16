East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. 7,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 93,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

East Side Games Group Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.

