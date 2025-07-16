Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,631,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.