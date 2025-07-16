Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 1.0%

Insmed stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. The trade was a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $5,148,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,216,077.44. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,197 shares of company stock valued at $49,124,834. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.