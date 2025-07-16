EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

EPAM stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

