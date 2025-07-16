Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $3,472,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,704,883.20. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.17 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

