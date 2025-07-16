Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 530,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 29.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,619,129.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,742,099.60. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

