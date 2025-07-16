Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,031 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,742,099.60. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

